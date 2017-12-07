Army Public School recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for 8000 teachers jobs at awesindia.com, here is how to apply

Army Public School recruitment 2018: The Army Public School has invited applications to fill up 8000 vacancies for the post of teachers at awesindia.com. (Website)

Army Public School recruitment 2018: The Army Public School has invited applications to fill up 8000 vacancies for the post of teachers at awesindia.com. Candidates who are interested and looking for government teaching job should apply before December 21, 2017. “There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). This time there are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools, ” as per the official notification. In stage one, the authorities will conduct an online exam centrally to ensure the uniform basic quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools. Those who qualify in this stage will be given Score Cards which are valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job in any CBSE affiliated school within three years from the date of passing the screening exam. A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

The stage two of the recruitment process is a personal interview that will be conducted by the Interviewing board across the country. For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay and Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire, the notification added.

Army Public School recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the posts:-

Name of the posts: The exam will be held for the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT for all subjects.

Educational Qualifications:-

a. For PGT vacancies, Post Graduation with minimum 50 per cent marks and BEd professional degree is necessary.

b.For TGT vacancies, Graduation with minimum 50 per cent marks and BEd professional degree.

c. For PRT vacancies, Graduation with minimum 50 per cent marks and BEd professional degree OR two year diploma.

Age Limit: As on 01 April 2018

(i) Fresh Candidates: Below 40 years (In the case of Delhi schools TGT/PRT should be less than 29 years and PGT less than 36 years)

(ii) Experienced Candidates: Below 57 years. (Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years.)

Important dates:-

Last date of registration: Dec 21, 2017.

Availability of admit card: Jan 5, 2018

Exam date: Jan 15-17, 2018.

Result announcement: Jan 27, 2018.

Here is the official notification:-



Army Public School recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Registration: Candidates must register online for the screening exam by logging onto the Registration Portal aps-csb.in . The registration portal will be open from 01 Dec 2017 to 21 Dec 2017. Candidates can register from 9 AM on 01 Dec 2017 to 5 PM on 21 Dec 2017. Thereafter the portal will be closed for registration. The procedure to be followed are as followed:-

(a) Log onto the website — aps-csb.in and study the detailed instructions for registration that will be available on the portal.

(b) Fill up the personal information or the application form.

(c) The system will then ask the candidates to pay the exam fee online. Payment options are Debit/Credit Cards/ Net banking/Bank Challan. A payment gateway has been integrated with the website for the purpose and candidates will be guided through the payment process.

(d) After payment of fee, the candidates will be asked by the system to attached following documents:-

(i) Photographs and signatures

(ii) Proof of date of birth

(iii) Certificates of academic qualifications.

(e) Once registration is completed, the candidates will get a confirmation that you have successfully registered yourself. Candidates will also be informed through e-mail and SMS regarding the same.

(f) A Help Line will be available to the candidates to seek any assistance, till the conduct of the exam. The helpline tab will be available on the portal aps-csb.in