APTET 2017 hall ticket now available for download at aptet.apcfss.in, check details

APTET 2017 hall ticket now available!

APTET 2017 hall ticket download: The Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who are to appear for the test that will be conducted by the commissionerate soon can visit the official website to download their hall tickets. However, candidates who have applied for 2 papers are yet to receive their hall tickets. The official website currently runs a note that states, ‘( Those who have applied for both papers ( I & II / I & III ) Hall tickets available soon.)’ The hall tickets for the Teacher Eligibility Test in the state of Andhra Pradesh were earlier supposed to release in the month of January and the exam was supposed to take place from Feb 5 to Feb 15. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now take place from February 21, 2018 to March 3, 2018.

According to the notification released on the official website, “The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).” Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind for the exam-

APTET 2017 hall ticket download: Follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: on the homepage, now click on the link that says Click Here next to Download Hall ticket

Step 3: Now login to your account either by using your candidates ID/ Mobile number or Aadhaar card no

Step 4: Enter date of birth

Step 5: Click Submit

APTET 2017 Examination Schedule-

Date of Examination for Paper-I , Paper-II & Paper-III: February 21, 2018 to March 3, 2018

Exam Duration: 2.30 Hours

PAPER I timing- 09.30 a.m. to 12.00 Noon (Multiple Sessions)

PAPER II timing- 02.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m (Multiple Sessions)

More about APTET-December, 2017:

To bring in utmost transparency and accuracy in the conduct of examinations APTET will be conducted through Computer Based Test in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates intending to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.