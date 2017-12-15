APTET 2017: From exam schedule, syllabus to eligibility criteria; check exam details here

APTET 2017: Aspirants who wish to apply for the exam in Andhra Pradesh can check the details mentioned below and thereafter act accordingly.

APTET 2017 notification: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) notification has been released by the Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh today at aptet.apcfss.in. Aspirants who wish to apply for the exam in Andhra Pradesh can check the details mentioned below and thereafter act accordingly. According to the notification released on the official website, “The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).”

Interested candidates can apply to be a teacher in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII. All candidates who possess D.Ed.,/ B.Ed., / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing the final year of the said courses during the academic year 2016-2017 with requisite percentage of marks obtained as given in information bulletin of APTET can appear for APTET. However, the candidates intending to seek employment as a teacher in private unaided schools shall have the option of appearing at CTET conducted by Central Government through CBSE instead of APTET, if they so desire.

APTET 2017: Here are the important dates that the candidates need to keep in mind before applying for APTET-

APTET 2017 Payment Start Date: December 18, 2017

APTET 2017 Application Start Date: December 18, 2017

APTET 2017 Payment End Date: December 31, 2017

APTET 2017 Application End Date: January 1, 2018

APTET 2017 Examination Schedule-

Date of Examination: January 17, 2017 to January 27, 2017

Exam Duration: 2.30 Hours

PAPER I timing- 09.30 a.m. to 12.00 Noon (Multiple Sessions)

PAPER II timing- 02.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m (Multiple Sessions)

APTET 2017 Examination Fee-

The fee towards submission of application online and for the conduct of computer-based examination is Rs.500/- for each Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates shall pay the fee through payment Gateway from 18.12.2017 to 31.12.2017 and submit the online application at the APTET website cse.ap.gov.in from 18.12.2017 to 01.01.2018.

Note:- If the candidate desires to apply for both papers he/she has to pay Rs.500/- for each paper

APTET 2017: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh at cse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the tab that says TET 2017

Step 3: Now download the ‘Information Bulletin’ free of cost from the website

Step 4: you can submit the applications online as soon as the process starts