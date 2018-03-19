APSET 2018 notification released at apset.net.in; check important dates, exam pattern, know how to apply

APSET 2018: Eligible Candidates who wish to apply for APSET 2018 may submit their applications through online mode.

APSET 2018: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the official notification of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) at apset.net.in. Candidates who wish to appear the examination can visit the official website of APSET and know more about the examination before filling the application form. The examination is conducted for the recruitment and promotion of assistant Professors / Lectures in Universities and Degree colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The notification released and invited eligible candidates to apply for the job. It states, “Eligible Candidates who wish to apply for APSET 2018 may submit their applications through online mode (apset.net.in). The registration fee of Rs. 1000/- (for General Category), Rs. 800/- (for B.C. category) and Rs. 500/- (for SC/ST/PH/VH category) be paid through payment gateway (Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking). ” Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to go through before filling the application form-

APSET 2018 Important Dates-

Commencement of Submission of Online Applications:26th March 2018

Last date for Submission of Online Applications Without Late Fee (Only Registration Fee): 2nd May 2018

With a Late fee of Rs. 1,000 + Registration Fee: 10th May 2018

With a Late fee of Rs. 2,000 + Registration Fee: 21st May 2018

With a Late fee of Rs. 5,000 + Registration Fee ( Examination centre at Visakhapatnam only): 6th June 2018

Date of examination: 1st July 2018

APSET 2018 How to apply-

In order to fill the application form, candidates can visit the official website after March 26.

APSET 2018: Exam Pattern-

The question paper – I which is common for all candidates appearing APSET will be bilingual (English and Telugu). Paper – II for the following subjects a) Commerce b) Economics c) Education d) History e) political Science f) Public administration g) Sociology and h) Social work will be bilingual (English and Telugu). All the remaining papers are in English only.

Paper 1-

Total Marks: 100

No of Questions: 50

Duration: 1 Hour (09:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.)

Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-I shall consist of 50 objective type questions. Each question will carry 2 marks.

Paper 2-

Total Marks: 200

No of Questions: 100

Duration: 2 Hours (11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.)

Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type questions based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry 2 marks.

APSET 2018: List of Subjects-

1 Archaeology

2 Anthropology

3 Chemical Sciences

4 Commerce

5 Computer Science & Applications

6 Economics

7 Education

8 English

9 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

10 Environmental Science

11 Geography

12 Hindi

13 History

14 Journalism & Mass Communication

15 Law

16 Linguistics

17 Life Sciences

18 Library & Information Science

19 Management

20 Mathematical Sciences

21 Philosophy

22 Physical Sciences

23 Physical Education

24 Political Sciences

25 Psychology

26 Public Administration

27 Sanskrit

28 Sociology

29 Social work

30 Telugu

31 Urdu

APSET 2018 exam centres:-

1)Visakhapatnam

2)Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry)

3)Guntur

4)Nellore

5)Ananthapur

6) Thirupati