APSC results 2017: Assam Civil Services Preliminary 2016 results announced at apsc.nic.in; check now

APSC result 2017: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the preliminary examination 2016 results on apsc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now visit the official website to check their results. The APSC CCE examination was conducted on July 2, 2017. The commission has released a list mentioning the roll numbers of those who have qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016. The commission will shortly notify the date to apply for the APSC civil services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016. However, the examination may be held in the during the last week of January 2018 or in the 1st week of February 2018.

APSC result 2017: Here are the steps to check your results

1. Go to the official website – apsc.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Notices’ tab at the top

3. Click on the link “Results: Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination – 2016”

4. A pdf file containing the list of candidates will be downloaded

5. Save and take a printout for future reference

“With regard to the errors that had crept into the answer keys the Commission has awarded grace marks on ‘pro-rata basis’ in the relevant cases vis-a-vis the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s verdict in case number Appeal (Civil) 1997 of 2008, ” the APSC notification read.

