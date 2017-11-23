APSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 149 lecturer posts at apsc.nic.in, check last and other details here

APSC recruitment 2017: The Assam Public Service Commission has invited applications for the 149 posts of lecturer at apsc.nic.in. (Website)

APSC recruitment 2017: The Assam Public Service Commission has invited applications for the 149 posts of lecturer at apsc.nic.in. As per the official notification, the lecturer will be hired in District Institutes of Education and Training(D.I.E.T) under Elementary Education Department, Government of Assam. Candidates who are interested can now visit the official website to apply. The commission has said that the last date to apply is December 26, 2017. “If the number of applications received is large, the Commission may short-list the number of candidates either on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying academic examination required for the post in terms of advertisement. Or. By holding Screening test (Multiple choice objective type written examination) which will be notified in due course,” the notification read. The list of candidates whose applications are found valid or rejected after scrutiny will be made available in the Assam Public Service Commission’s website, it further stated.

APSC recruitment 2017 application: Here are the details of the vacancies

1. Name of the Post: Lecturer, Pre-Service Teacher Education (PSTE)

No. of posts: 94

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

2. Name of the Post: Lecturer, In-Service Education, Field Interaction & Innovation Coordination (I F I C)

Number of Post: 06.

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

3. Name of the Post: Lecturer, District Resource Unit (DRU)

No. of posts: 18.

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

4. Name of the Post: Lecturer, Planning and Management (P & M)

Number of Post: 03

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

5. Name of the Post: Lecturer, Education Technology (ET)

Number of Post: 05

Scale of Pay: PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

6. Name of the Post: Lecturer, Work Experience(W.E)

Number of Post : 12

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

7. Name of the Post: Lecturer, Curriculum Material Development and

Evaluation(CMDE)

Number of Post: 11.

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 12,000/- to 40,000/- GP 5900/-

Here is the first page of the application form:

APSC recruitment 2017 application Process- Here is how to apply:-

1. The name of the post applied for should be clearly written in “bold letters” in the Envelope containing the application form and it should be addressed to the Under

Secretary, APSC.

2. Application form may be obtained by downloading the same from the APSC’s website– apsc.nic.in.

3. The last date of receiving duly filled up application form in the Commission’s office is fixed on 26/12/2017 during office hours.

The commission has said, “Incomplete application in terms of the Advertisement will be summarily rejected. No documents will be entertained after the last date of submission of application. Submit a self attested list showing the documents attached with the application form.”