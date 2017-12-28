APPSC group 3 results 2017 announced at psc.ap.gov.in, here is how to check scores for Panchayat Secretary

APPSC group 3 results 2017: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017 at psc.ap.gov.in. (Website)

APPSC group 3 results 2017: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017 at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now check their results visiting the official website. As per the official notification, the commission will fill 1055 vacancies this year. The APPSC had conducted the main examination on August 6 and August 7. The examination was conducted across 13 districts in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

APPSC group 3 results 2017: Here are the steps to download APPSC group 3 results 2017:-

1. Visit the official website– psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Now click on the link– ‘AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service – Group-III Services – Mains Marks List’

3. Select the district from the list.

4. A PDF file will be downloaded.

5. Open the PDF file and check your name on the list.

6. Save and take a print-out of the same for future reference.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had announced the APPSC Group 2 Main Results 2017 on November 16 this year. The APPSC Group 2 Mains exam for Group-II services, 2016 was conducted on July 15, 2017, and July 16, 2017. The exam was conducted at 171 centers across Andhra Pradesh. The marks of the students who appeared for the APPSC Group 2 are released in various pdf files on the official website. As per a notification by APPSC, if any candidate did not appear in all papers or absent in one or more exams will not be eligible for the selection process. “In case of candidates whose results are withheld, the decision of the Commission will be published soon,” a notification about APPSC Group 2 main exam results said. Earlier, in August, after the APPSC Group, 2 Mains examination was over, the commission had withheld the response sheets of 159 candidates who appeared for the examination. The decision was taken because of the misconduct of these students. During the examination, due to issues in a computer network, few candidates were caught, in CCTV camera, disobeying exam hall rules.

About APPSC:

The A.P. Public Service Commission came into existence on 1st November, 1956 with the formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh. Before this, there was Andhra Public Service Commission in the Andhra State and Hyderabad Public Service Commission in the Hyderabad State. Andhra Service Commission came into existence only in 1953 after the bifurcation of composite Madras State into Andhra and Madras States. On the eve of formation of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Andhra Public Service Commission was functioning with a Chairman and two Members and Hyderabad Public Service Commission was functioning with one Member. Hence, A.P. Public Service Commission was constituted with a Chairman and 3 Members. With increasing workload, Government enhanced the Members as five in the year 1981 and later to Chairman and 7 Members in the year 1983. The government again reviewed the strength in 1994 and enhanced it to Chairman and 9 Members. This is the present strength.