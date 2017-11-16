APPSC Group 2 results 2017 declared; check marks at psc.ap.gov.in; see how you fared

APPSC Group 2 results 2017: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the APPSC Group 2 Main Results 2017 on Thursday.

APPSC Group 2 results 2017: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the APPSC Group 2 Main Results 2017 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in to check the results. The APPSC Group 2 Mains exam for Group-II services, 2016 was conducted on July 15, 2017, and July 16, 2017. The exam was conducted at 171 centers across Andhra Pradesh. The marks of the students who appeared for the APPSC Group 2 are released in various pdf files on the official website. As per a notification by APPSC, if any candidate did not appear in all papers or absent in one or more exams will not be eligible for the selection process. “In case of candidates whose results are withheld, the decision of the Commission will be published soon,” a notification about APPSC Group 2 main exam results said. Earlier, in August, after the APPSC Group, 2 Mains examination was over, the commission had withheld the response sheets of 159 candidates who appeared for the examination. The decision was taken because of the misconduct of these students. During the examination, due to issues in a computer network, few candidates were caught, in CCTV camera, disobeying exam hall rules.

In an official notification, APPSC had mentioned that for the 159 candidates ‘an inquiry on the misconduct of leaving the examination hall violating the instructions’ will be conducted under the section of Regulation PME (Regulations For Punishment for Malpractices/ Misbehavior in the examinations).

Here are the steps to check APPSC Group 2 Main exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in to check the result.

Step 2: Click on the link given on the website.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number.

Step 4: A pdf file will be opened.

Step 5: Check your roll number.

Step 6: Take a printout for further references.

Meanwhile, the Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) examination admit cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at iift.ac.in for the 2018-20 session. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the official website to download their identity card or the admit cards now. The written examination is all set to be conducted on December 3, 2017, from 10 AM to 12 PM. MBA at IIFT is a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on international business.

The programme provides a comprehensive coverage incorporating all the important areas and disciplines relevant to international business activities. The IIFT entrance exam dates initially clashed with that of CAT 2017, however after the announcement of CAT 2017, IIFt exam dates were changes, giving the students a much-needed relief.