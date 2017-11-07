Apple to do campus placements at IIIT Hyderabad but what will be the posting locations of hired techies?

It’s nothing less than a big feather in the cap of IIIT Hyderabad. (Photo from IIITH website and Reuters)

After it was made public that tech giant Apple, for the first time, will do campus placements in India from IIIT Hyderabad, many students are wondering where will they get posted if Apple hires them? According to the head of placements at IIIT Hyderabad Devi Prasad, placements for Apple are likely to be for its Hyderabad or Bengaluru facilities, Times of India reported.

It’s nothing less than a big feather in the cap of IIIT Hyderabad as this is the first time ever when Apple will be scouting any Indian college to hire techies. Apple Inc, for the first time, has decided to come to an Indian engineering college with job offers through campus placement. Reportedly, students at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) are extremely happy in the wake of Apple’s campus placement drive.

As per the report, nearly 350 techies (BTech, BE, MTech and MSc research students) of IIIT Hyderabad have already registered for the placement drive.

IIIT-H is an autonomous university. It was founded in 1998. It was set up as a not-for-profit public private partnership (N-PPP) and is the first IIIT to be set up under this model in India. IIIT-H was set up as a research university focused on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains.

In Placement 2010, IIIT-H recorded in India the highest average compensation of Rs 9 lakh for the undergraduate students, according to its website.

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that he is very bullish and optimistic about India, a market where the company is bringing all of its energies to expand footprint.