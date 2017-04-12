AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year Results 2017 to be announced on April 13

AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year Results 2017. (PTI)

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is soon going to declare the first and second-year results of the Intermediate Public Examinations on April 13. The results of both general and vocational courses will be declared on the official website at 12 PM by Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, according to an Indian Express report. All candidates of Bi.P.C, M.E.C, M.PC, C.E.C, H.E.C, and other groups can check their results on the official website that will be announced branch-wise, name-wise, college-wise, district-wise and number-wise.

AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Results 2017:

Candidates can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps-

Visit the official website at bieap.gov.in

Once you enter the home page, click on the link that says, ‘AP Intermediate First Year Result 2017’

Enter your admit card number in the space provided and click on submit

Once your result is displayed on the screen, check your result

After checking the result, save it and take a print out of the same

About Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education:

Established in 1971, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is an Andhra Pradesh education board that is located at Nampally, Hyderabad. The board supervises and regulates education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It governs and executes activities like prescribing the syllabus, conducting examinations, devising of courses of study, granting affiliations to colleges along with providing support, leadership and direction to all the educational institutions in the state that come under its jurisdiction.