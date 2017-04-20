AP ECET 2017 Exam Admit Card: How to download admit card; visit official website sche.ap.gov.in for updates

Around 34,000 candidates appeared for AP ECET 2016.

For candidates, the wait is over as the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur will release the admit card of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2017 today itself at 2:30 PM on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card once the link is activated on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted by the JNT University on May 3, 2017, between 10 AM and 1 PM. AP ECET is conducted by the JNTU on the behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP ECET 2017 is an Engineering Common Entrance Test that is conducted by the state education board for admission to various technical institutes in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to download AP ECET Admit Card 2017:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to successfully download their admit cards-

STEP 1. Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at sche.ap.gov.in

STEP 2. Now click on the green box that says, ‘AP ECET-17 Engineering Common Entrance Test’

STEP 3. Once you enter the page, click on the activated link that says ‘Admit Card’

STEP 4. Enter your details and then press submit

STEP 5. Once your admit card appears on the screen, check all the details mentioned on Admit Card before downloading it

STEP 6. In case of any discrepancy, contact officials as soon as possible

STEP 7. Once you have checked all mentioned information, save the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Note: Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination without the admit card

AP ECET 2017 is a computer based entrance examination. The examination will have a total of 200 Objective type questions that carry 200 marks. Candidates need a qualifying percentage of 25 (aggregate of 4 subjects) to obtain a rank in the AP ECET 2017.

Around 34,000 candidates appeared for AP ECET 2016 out of which 33,535 candidates passed with a passing percentage of 96.53.