AP EAMCET 2017 hall tickets release in the offing today; Candidates can check for updates on official website

The Hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) will be released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on the behalf of on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today. Candidates can download their admit cards as soon as it is available on the official website. A ticker running on the home page of the website currently says, “Halltickets for APEAMCET-2017 will be enabled from 19-Apr-17 afternoon.”

AP EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for admission to various engineering, medical and agricultural programmes like Bio-Technology, BTech (Food Science and Technology), BTech (Diary Technology), BTech (Agr Engineering), etc. Over 1.89 lakh candidates appeared for the APEAMCET 2016 Engineering examination, while around 1.03 lakh candidates appeared for the Medical and Agriculture examination.

AP EAMCET 2017 Hall Ticket-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their Admit Card-

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at sche.ap.gov.in

Now click on the link that says, ‘APEAMCET-2017 Hall tickets’, the link will be activated on the official website as soon as the admit cards are released

Once your click on the activated link, enter your details in the space provided and then press submit

As your Admit Card appears on the screen, download it and take out a print out of the same for future

Important Dates-