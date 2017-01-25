Amway ties up with IIM Calcutta for special course focused on entrepreneurship and leadership

The company has shortlisted 100 direct sellers, who have demonstrated strong performance and business excellence over the past few years for this programme. (Reuters)

Direct selling company Amway India on Wednesday said it has tied up with IIM Calcutta for a special course focused on entrepreneurship and leadership for its identified high potential direct sellers. This is the first time that Amway India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Amway, has tied-up with a premier management institute for a special course for its direct sellers, a company release said. The company has shortlisted 100 direct sellers, who have demonstrated strong performance and business excellence over the past few years for this programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshu Budhraja, general manager, Amway India, said, “The tie-up with IIM Calcutta is focused on building skills and competencies of our high potential direct sellers to help them compete in an evolving entrepreneurship landscape. Micro-Entrepreneurship, generating self-employment through skilling is a key priority for government of India. We too are aligning our training strategy by focusing on enhancing skills and competencies of our direct sellers.”

“Amway India approached IIM Calcutta to arrange a series of workshops for their high potential direct sellers on subjects related to entrepreneurship, sales, marketing and motivational leadership,” IIM Calcutta programme coordinator Ramendra Singh said, adding the key takeaways from this short residential course would include building direct selling businesses through innovative thinking, training team members in latest sales skills, and becoming a motivational leader and team builder through effective communications.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Amway sells more than 130 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care in India through individuals, who make personal recommendations regarding the use of these products. The USD 9.5 billion company’s manufacturing facility in India is located at Nilakottai in Tamil Nadu. This is the company’s third manufacturing plant located outside of USA. The other plants are located in China and Vietnam.