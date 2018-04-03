Amazon is hiring whopping 4,000 people in India; and, it’s more than Google, Twitter, Snapchat

Amazon is hiring 4,000 people. (Reuters)

Amazon is hiring and that too more than Google, Twitter, Snapchat and Netflix. The e-commerce giant said its efforts to better organise its teams have impacted “a small number of employees” in India but asserted that it continues to hire and has about 4,000 positions open in the country. The comments come amid reports that the company has laid off 60 people in India as part of a global restructuring, and that more employees could be handed the pink slip in the coming days.

The company has contested the claims saying “reports stating 60 people (being fired) is factually incorrect and overstated”. “As a global organisation, we have recognised the need to more organise our teams to keep us agile and help us use our resources optimally. This has impacted a small number of roles within the company,” an Amazon India spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson added that the company is providing complete support to the impacted employees, including the option of relevant internal posting and outplacement services.

“We would like to add that we continue to hire across multiple roles in India, with little over 4,000 jobs being open for hire across various teams in India,” the spokesperson said.

In February, Amazon had said it is making headcount adjustments across the company involving small reductions as part of its annual planning process. Globally, Amazon has well over 5.6 lakh employees.

Mark May and Caleb Siegel, Citi analysts in the report said,”Key takeaways from the job openings at Alphabet include that the company’s pace of hiring relative to its current headcount (3 percent) is among the lowest in our coverage.”

The Citi report was released in partnership with Jobs.com, collects and inspects job posts of internet companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Snapchat and Netflix.