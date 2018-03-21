Amazon is hiring 1100 people; and, it’s more than Google – Check how to apply online

Amazon is hiring more than Google is for its technical and product roles. (Reuters)

The month of March is commonly known as the ‘closing month’ for financial year of companies, and it is this month that firms come out with job opportunities. Now Amazon has joined the league and is hiring over 1100 people for its Alexa business unit alone.Amazon is looking out for Language Engineer to join their Alexa Machine Learning Team. According to a report by Citi Research Amazon is hiring more than Google is for its technical and product roles across the entire Alphabet group of companies including YouTube and Waymo.

Mark May and Caleb Siegel, Citi analysts in the report said,”Key takeaways from the job openings at Alphabet include that the company’s pace of hiring relative to its current headcount (3 percent) is among the lowest in our coverage.”

The Citi report was released in partnership with Jobs.com, collects and inspects job posts of internet companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Snapchat and Netflix.

Job Profile:

We are looking for a Language Engineer to join our Alexa Machine Learning team in the area of natural language understanding and speech recognition. We are seeking a candidate with strong analytical skills and language technology experience to help us measure, analyze and solve complex problems. In this role, you will support a range of data collection efforts, monitor accuracy and throughput standards, and be a key member in feature development.

ALSO READ| Google is hiring! Here is how

Specifically, the Language Engineer will:

– Provide day-to-day coordination of data collection efforts, including planning, scheduling, and reporting

– Measure and analyze accuracy and throughput of annotated data

– Contribute to the design of new features by extending existing annotation schemas to cover new areas

– Write grammars and build FSTs

– Use modeling tools to bootstrap new functionalities

– Handle competing requests from a range of data customers

Basic Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s or higher degree in a relevant field

– 2+ years experience in computational linguistics, language data processing, semantics, or syntax

– Experience with language annotation and other forms of data markup

– Experience working with speech and text language data in multiple languages

– Experience with database queries and data analysis processes (SQL, R, Matlab, etc.), and Unix

– Experience programming in Perl, Python, or another scripting language

Preferred Qualifications:-

· Experience developing cloud software services and an understanding of design for scalability, performance and reliability

· Development experience defining, developing and maintaining REST based interfaces

· Excellence in technical communication with peers and non-technical cohorts

· Sharp analytical abilities and proven design skills.

· Strong sense of ownership, urgency, and drive

· Demonstrated leadership abilities in an engineering environment in driving operational excellence and best practices

· Demonstrated ability to achieve stretch goals in a highly innovative and fast paced environment

Interested Candidates can visit www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/636049/language-engineer to apply for the same.