Allahabad University recruitment 2017: Notification out, 92 vacancies announced for professor job; apply now

Allahabad University recruitment 2017: The Allahabad State University, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 92 vacancies for various teaching positions. (Website)

Allahabad University recruitment 2017: The Allahabad State University, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 92 vacancies for various teaching positions at allstateuniversity.org. Candidates who are willing to apply can refer to the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is November 30, 2017. The candidates must note that applications must be sent offline through postal services to the university. A demand draft of a demand draft of Rs 1,000 for UR and OBC category candidates and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates in favour of the “Finance Officer, Allahabad State University, Allahabad” should be attached.

Allahabad University recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

No of posts: 92

1. Professor- 23.

2. Associate professor- 23.

3. Assistant professors- 46.

Pay scale:-

1. Professors- Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000.

2. Associate professor- Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000.

3. Assistant professor- Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

Allahabad University recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official website — allstateuniversity.org.

2. Click on the notification on the main page that says “Advertisement for Teaching Post”.

3. Download the application form.

4. Take a print out of the application, fill in your details, attach the necessary documents and mail your application.

5. Save a copy of the application for further reference.