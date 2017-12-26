Alert! SBI PO results 2017: Big relief for candidates, Delhi High Court dismisses plea on irregularities in scores

The HC observed that SBI was free to alter its criteria to make the final selection of the candidates. (PTI)

Alert! SBI PO results 2017: The Delhi High Court today dismissed a petition filed by job applicants who alleged irregularities in the announcement of State Bank of India (SBI) probationary officers exam results. The HC observed that SBI was free to alter its criteria to make the final selection of the candidates. Alleging that the less deserving candidates were selected, the petitioners said the bank changed the minimum criteria given in their own advertisement after conducting the examinations. They have also said that the individual cut-offs were disregarded for the subjects. The plea was filed by eight students against the State Bank of India.

Earlier in July, The State Bank Of India (SBI) has announced the result of probationary officers recruitment exam 2017 at sbi.co.in. The main exam was held on June 4 and the prelims were held in April and May 2017. After qualifying the SBI PO preliminary and main exam, the final scores will be calculated on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in the mains exam and the interview round. Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 and marks secured in group exercises and the interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test and group exercises and the interview out of 100 for each category.

The first stage of the examination which is also the online preliminary exam was conducted on April 29, 30 and then on May 6 and 7, 2017. Results of the preliminary exam were announced on May 17 following which, candidates who successfully qualify the exam appeared for the main examination that was held on June 4. Candidates who qualify the mains were called for group exercises and interview that was conducted from July onwards.The bank had released a notification in February informing that it was looking to recruit 2313 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers. The post of the Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most popular jobs among candidates aspiring to work in banks. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and receives a large number of applications. A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer).