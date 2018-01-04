Alert Government job aspirants! Important notification released for SSC CGL, MTS examination at ssc.nic.in; here is all you need to know

Government job aspirants must note that the Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification regarding Combined Graduate Level Examination, Multi-Tasking and Junior Engineers Examination at ssc.nic.in.

Government job aspirants must note that the Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification regarding Combined Graduate Level Examination, Multi-Tasking and Junior Engineers Examination at ssc.nic.in. As lakhs of students appear every year for all the SSC examination, the notice will affect every student. This year, the commission has said that the examination for SSC CGL, MTS and Junior Engineers Examination has been postponed at future dates. According to the latest announcement, “The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2017, earlier scheduled to be held from 18.1.2018 to 20.1.2018, has been postponed and will now be held from 17.2.2018 to 22.2.2018.”

While the SSC Multi-Tasking Examination has been rescheduled on 28.1.2018. The Junior Engineers Examination (Paper-I), 2017 which was earlier scheduled to be held from 22.1.2018 to 25.1.2018, will now be held from 22.1.2018 to 29.1.2018, as per the SSC notification.

SSC SSC CGL Tier II paper tests the English language and analytical skills of candidates. The exam involves comprehension and writing. The syllabus is Class 12 based.

Here is the official notification:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

The Estimates committee in the Parliament recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission in its 47th report (1967–68) for conducting examinations to recruit lower categories of posts. Later, in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, on 4 November 1975 Government of India constituted a commission called Subordinate Service Commission. On 26 September 1977, Subordinate Services Commission was renamed as Staff Selection Commission. The functions of Staff Selection Commission were redefined by The Government of India through Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on 21 May 1999. Then the new constitution and functions of Staff Selection Commission came into effect from 1 June 1999. Every year SSC conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination for recruiting non-gazetted officers to various government jobs.