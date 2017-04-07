AKTU UPSEE Admit Card 2017: Visit upsee.nic.in to download hall ticket

AKTU UPSEE Admit Card 2017. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 admit cards will be released by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam University (AKTU) today on their official website. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website after it has been released, as soon as the admit card link is activated by the University. AKTU conducts UPSEE every year for admission to Engineering courses offered at various Technical Institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted by the A P J Abdul Kalam University on April 16, 22, and 23 as per the candidates chosen option.

The results of the entrance examination is likely to be declared on or before May 30. All the candidates who successfully clear the entrance examination will be called for a counseling session. In this session, candidates will be given seats in the institute of their choice, according to the rank that they have secured in the examination.

You may also want to watch-

Important Dates:

April 16, 2017 – (OMR based test) Bachelors of Technology, Bachelors of Architecture and Bachelors of Pharmacy

April 22, 2017- (Computer based test) BHMCT, B.FAD, B.FA, B.Pharma, Lateral Entry

April 23, 2017- (Computer based test) MBA, MCA, Lateral Entry

AKTU UPSEE Admit Card 2017:

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download your admit card-

Visit the official website of UPSEE at www.upsee.nic.in

As soon as you enter the website, click on the Admit Card tab

Now enter your registration number, password in the space provide and press submit

As the Admit card appears on the screen, check all the details that are mentioned on the admit card

Save a copy and take a print out of the same for future use

It is important for all candidates to carry their Admit Card to the exam center at the time of the exam, as they will not be allowed to sit for the exam without it.