Airports Authority of India jobs in southern region: ‘Recruitments to AAI only through newspaper advertisements’

AAI would not be responsible in any way for amount paid by individuals and such cases be reported to police, the release added.

Airports Authority of India, Southern region, today clarified that recruitment for various posts is through newspaper advertisements and that it does not solicit money from candidates at any stage of the recruitment process. The AAI gave the clarification on information that some agencies were fraudulently offering false employment and conducting telephonic interviews, claiming money from candidates as ‘caution deposit’.

It said in a release that recruitment is carried out through advertisements in newspapers and the job openings are also uploaded in its website http://www.aai.aero. “AAI does not solicit any money whatsoever from any candidates at any stage of recruitment process other than prescribed application fee in form of demand drafts or by making online payment to AAI”, it said.

