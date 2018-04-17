Air India recruitment 2018 for 12th pass at airindia.in, check last date to apply for 295 posts

Air India recruitment 2018: Air India Limited had invited applications for experienced and trainee cabin crew for its northern region, Delhi on the official website – airindia.in.

Air India recruitment 2018: Air India Limited had invited applications for experienced and trainee cabin crew for its northern region, Delhi on the official website – airindia.in. In a recruitment notification, the aviation company has announced a total of 295 vacancies on a fixed term contractual engagement basis, for a period of five years. All the eligible and interested aspirants may apply for the position of experienced/trainee cabin crew on or before May 2, 2018. According to the notification, the experienced candidates should be presently working as cabin crew in a scheduled airline with minimum one year of experience and having a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft. More details about the post and the application process are mentioned below:

Name of the company: Air India Limited

Name of the post:

• Experienced Cabin Crew (Male/Female)

• Trainee Cabin Crew unmarried (Male/Female)

Number of the posts: 295

Official website: airindia.in

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Experienced cabin crew

• The aspirants should have passed class 12 from a government recognised board/university.

Trainee cabin crew

•Graduation, Or

• 10+2 and three years degree/diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Travel & Tourism (Government recognized courses)

Age limit

• Experienced cabin crew: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 35 years and must be minimum 18 years.

• Trainee cabin crew: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 27 years and must be minimum 18 years.

Selection process

Experienced Cabin Crew:

• Eligible candidates would be required to appear for a Preliminary Medical Examination consisting of Height and BMI check at the Test Centre in the morning.

• Those who are declared eligible for the Medical Parameters would be required to appear for a Written Test to be held tentatively on May 6, 2018. The time and venue of exam centre will be intimated in due course.

Trainee Cabin Crew

• Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Preliminary Medical Examination consisting of Height and BMI check

• Personality Assessment Round(PAR) at the venue as decided by Air India Limited.

• PAR shall be conducted in phases and candidates who qualify the same will be required to appear for a Written Test.

How to Apply

Step 1) Log on the official website airindia.in

Step 2) Click on to the Career Page

Step 2) Read the notification

Step 2) Fill the Online Application Format

Step 2) Submit the information

Step 2) Take a print for the future purpose

Important dates

• Last date for submission of online application: May 2

• Written test for experienced cabin crew: May 6 (tentative)