Air India Recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced for Tradesman, Bench Fitter at airindia.in; here is pay, last date and how to apply

Air India Recruitment 2017: The state-owned carrier, Air India has announced vacancies for the post of Tradesman or Bench Fitter at airindia.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested to have a career with Air India can apply for the vacant posts before December 20, 2017. As per the official notification, the selected candidates will be posted in MRO, Nagpur. “The Trademan and bench fitter will be under training for a period of one year and would be paid Rs 15,000 (under revision) during the period of training. On successful completion of training the candidates would be placed as Tradesman or Bench Fitter and would be paid an all-inclusive emoluments of Rs 17,680 (under revision) per month, ” the notification reads.

Air India Recruitment 2017: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Name of the posts: Tradesman or Bench Fitter

Number of posts: 12

Eligibility criteria: ITI with NCTVT in Fitter trade with Minimum one-year experience in their trade and/or in aircraft structural repair (aircraft maintenance). Experience in Airbus / Boeing fleet shall be preferred.

Age limit: 45 years as on 01.11.2017.

Selection process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Trade Test at the date, time and venue, which will be intimated to the eligible candidates through e-mail.

Period of job contract: Fixed term contract for an initial period of 5 years, extendable for 5 years period at a time based on requirements of MRO, Nagpur and performance of the candidate.

Air India Recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

Interested candidates may apply on or before 20.12.2017 in the format as attached with all testimonials in support of Qualification, Age, Original Bank Challan, category (SC/ST/OBC, Ex-servicemen), ID proof (any one of the documents viz. Voter ID card/ Aadhaar card/ Pan Card/ Driving License/Passport) to reach the Office of General Manager, Air India MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station), MIHAN, Nagpur – 441 108.

Candidates who meet the criteria have to provide nonrefundable Bank Draft of Rs 500 in favour of Air India Engineering Services Limited payable at Nagpur (Bank Draft exempted for SC, ST and Ex-serviceman categories), along with the application.

Candidates must note that the application must reach the Office of General Manager, Air India MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9, Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station), MIHAN, Nagpur – 441 108 on or before 20.12.2017.

Here is the application form:-

