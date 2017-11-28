AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2017: Almost 1000 vacancies announced for Grade I, II nurses at aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in; apply now

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2017: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has announced a huge number of vacancies to fill up the posts of Senior Nursing Officers, Staff Nurses Grade-I and Nursing Officers or Staff Nurses Grade-II. (Website)

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2017: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has announced a huge number of vacancies to fill up the posts of Senior Nursing Officers, Staff Nurses Grade-I and Nursing Officers or Staff Nurses Grade-II at aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now visit the official website to apply for the suitable posts. As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is 25-12-2017. “A Skill Test or Proficiency Test will be conducted after CBT/Written Test in respect of shortlisted candidates who secure a threshold mark in CBT/Written Test for some specified post as per the relevant Recruitment Rules.” the job notification reads. Before filling up the application form candidates must have a valid e-mail ID, scanned passport size photograph of the candidate (in JPG format), scanned signature of the candidate (in JPG format), online payment details of the required application Fee etc.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2017: Here are details of the vacancies:-

1.Name of the posts: Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II

Number of Vacancies: 800

Pay Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800; Grade Pay: Rs. 4,600.

2 .Name of the posts: Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-I

No. of Vacancies: 127

Pay Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800; Grade Pay: Rs. 4,800

Age Limit:

Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-I: 21-35 years

Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II: 21-30 years

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs. 1,000 through online mode.

Educational qualification:-

1. Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II:

i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

OR

B.Sc. (Post-certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute or University.

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

OR

(i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council.

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

2. Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-I:-

i) B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University.

OR

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University.

ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council.

“In case the last date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the last date of submission of application will be shifted to the next working days (upto 5.00 P.M.). No documents including online application form is required to be sent, however, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of online application form with them alongwith proof of payment (a copy of challan/online payment receipt) for their record for future reference,” as per the notification.