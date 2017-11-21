AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced for 194 Junior Resident Posts, apply now

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2017: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has announced vacancies for 194 posts on aiimsexams.org. (Website)

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2017: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has announced vacancies for 194 posts on aiimsexams.org. The premier medical institute will appoint specialists for the posts of Junior Residents (Non-Academic). Candidates who are interested must note that the last date for online submission of an application for these Junior Residents (Non- Academic) posts is December 9, 2017. “Acknowledgement with regard to successful Online Registration will be forwarded to applicants email ID. However, the status of the application will be available on AIIMS website www.aiims.ac.in and www.aiims.edu as well as www.aiimsexams.org on 18.12.2017, ” the official notification stated.

Candidates are advised to check position regarding acknowledgement of their Online Registration/status of Application form on the website www.aiimsexams.org. If the status of a candidate’s Application is not available on website, he/she should immediately write to the Assistant Controller of Examinations, AIIMS, New Delhi-110608 along with full particulars of the Registration of application form, it further stated.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be compensated in the Level 10 Pay matrix [pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + RS 5400 (GP)] with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month along with other usual allowances that are admissible for AIIMS Junior Residents.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2017: Here are the important dates:-

Online Application starts on 22nd November 2017.

Online Application Ends on 9th December 2017 .

List of Shortlisted Candidates – 18th December 2017

Counseling begins on 26th December 2018.

Here is the official notification:-



AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2017: Eligibility criteria:-

1) The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

2) Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 01.01.2018 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 01.01.2015 to 31.12.2017 only will be considered.

3) DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

4) Those who had joined Junior Residency (Non-Academic) at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorised absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these JR (NA) post even if they otherwise qualify.

5) For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms* are allowed. AIIMS graduates will be considered to be allotted post on preferential basis. Candidates who have already done 3 terms* of Junior Residency (NonAcademic) either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be taken as equivalent to Junior Residency (NonAcademic).