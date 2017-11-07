AICTE, Monster India join hands to aid employability in India

The AICTE along with Monster India has signed an MoU in this regard. (IE)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with online career and recruitment resource Monster India will work to provide job opportunities to students and fresher candidates across the country. The AICTE along with Monster India has signed an MoU in this regard. As a part of this alliance, Monster India will act as an interface among students, colleges and recruiters by aiding institutions approved with the AICTE, to map their students’ talent and provide them with relevant job opportunities. “Such MoU will definitely help college students and fresher candidates seeking career opportunities,” AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said. Under the alliance, Monster India will manage and monitor campus recruitment activities of over 10,360 colleges approved by the AICTE with a collective intake capacity of over 36 lakh students from various streams- engineering and technology; applied arts and craft; hotel management and catering; management; pharmacy and architecture and town planning.

“Our association with AICTE will allow greater access to students and colleges with a large pool of employers present on our data base and provide relevant job opportunities,” Sanjay Modi, Managing Director (APAC & Middle East), Monster.com said. Apart from creating and managing the platform, Monster India will also provide facility for practice tests to check employability, identify skill gaps through assessment and suggest proactive measures to overcome it. The AICTE is the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.