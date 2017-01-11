AICTE cracks down against Fake Caste Certificates to stop misuse of reservations in ST, SC and OBC seats

AICTE cracks down against Fake Caste Certificates

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has been taking under considerations all the cases related to the fake ST, SC and OBC certificates used to get admission in an educational institution. In order stop this from further happening, the apex education body of India, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all AICTE- approved institutes to take serious measures and come up with a mechanism to identify fake caste certificates during the admission process.

There have been a lot of cases in the past where fake caste certificates were used by the candidates to avail thebenefit of the reservation system and in-turn secure admission in the institution. To curtail all such cases AICTE has decided to take strict and preventive measures against such cases.

The preventive move will include the set up of a data base by AICTE that will include all the cases where fake SC, ST and OBC certificates were used by the candidates to get admission in an educational institution. The data for the database will be sent to AICTE by all the colleges where such cases were identified in the past to avoid any mistake in the future.

There are over 10,000 institutes in India, over a wide variety of programmes which are approved by AICTE. It provides hundreds of engineering and technical institutions in the country. The database will be made by AICTE on the basis of the data send by the asked institutions on an yearly basis.