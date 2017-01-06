Agriculture sector offering greater employment opportunities: Minister Radha Mohan Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Sudarshan Bhagat said that the central government is fully committed to providing skill development training to the youth of rural areas. (PTI)

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday said that newer developments in the agriculture sector have led to greater employment opportunities for skilled youth in various segments.

These fields are agri-warehousing, cold chains, supply chains, dairy, poultry, meat, fisheries, horticulture, agricultural mechanisation and micro-irrigation, he said.

“The youth is benefiting from these opportunities. Self-employment opportunities have also increased in these fields, which require skilled youth,” a release quoted Singh as saying at ‘National Workshop on Skill Development in Agriculture’ here.

The minister added that operations are being conducted at four stages in the ministry in this regard.

He said that particular emphasis is being given to enhancement of productivity, post-harvest management, better return of farmers’ produce and decrease in agriculture-related risks.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Another stage is being created to enhance the income of farmers through resources relating to horticulture, livestock, fisheries and bee-keeping, among others, Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Sudarshan Bhagat said that the central government is fully committed to providing skill development training to the youth of rural areas.

He hoped that the states would extend their full support to the Centre in this effort, the release added.