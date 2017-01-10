Admissions under EWS, DG categories to begin today

Nursery admissions began on January 2 for 1,400 private schools while the guidelines for 298 private schools running on DDA land was announced last Saturday but the schedule has not been announced yet. (PTI)

Admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories will begin today, with the Delhi government announcing guidelines for the process.

“Admissions of EWS and DG category shall be made through computerised lottery system in the said schools against 25 per cent seats reserved. Filling of Unique Identification Number (Aadhaar Number) for online registration has been made compulsory for this session,” said a notification by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The application process for the two categories will begin today and will conclude on January 31. The first list will be displayed on February 28, and subsequent lists will come out on March 15 and 31.

Schools recognised by local authorities are not part of the online process and shall conduct admissions manually.

“Admission shall first be offered to eligible students belonging to EWS and Disadvantaged Group residing within 1 KM of the specific school. In case the vacancies remain unfilled, students residing within 3 KM of the school shall be admitted. If there are still vacancies, then the admission shall be offered to other students residing within 6 KM of the school.

“Students residing beyond 6 KM shall be admitted only in case vacancies remain unfilled even after considering all the students within 6 KM area,” the notification added.

