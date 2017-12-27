ADA recruitment 2017 18: Aeronautical Development Agency announces engineering jobs for new graduates at ada.gov.in, check last date to apply

ADA recruitment 2017 18: In its latest job notification, the Aeronautical Development Agency has announced vacancies for candidates with first class in B.E. and B.Tech or equivalent ada.gov.in. (Website)

ADA recruitment 2017 18: In its latest job notification, the Aeronautical Development Agency has announced vacancies for candidates with first class in B.E. and B.Tech or equivalent ada.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates should have completed the respective degree and should be in possession of valid GATE score of 2016/2017. Candidates appearing for their final year/semester examination of respective degree are also eligible to apply if they have valid GATE score. The last date to apply online is January 10, 2018.

ADA recruitment 2017 18: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Name of the posts: Project Assistant 1.

Number of posts: 24

Educational Qualification: First Class B.E. / B.Tech / Equivalent (Electronics and Communication) Computer Science Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 60% Marks or 6.75 CGPA and a valid GATE score (2016 / 2017)

Age limit: Candidates must be below the age of 28 years. However, there is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Interview call letters for shortlisted candidates will be forwarded by e-mail, SMS and Phone (if required) only. Hence candidates may correctly fill the e-mail id & Mobile Number. No queries will be entertained on the telephone.

ADA recruitment 2017 18: Here is how to apply:-

a. Candidates are requested to apply only online. For registration click here ada.gov.in

b. On registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number which should be quoted for future reference.

c. Registration is kept open from 26th December 2017 to 10th January 2018, till 17:00 hrs.

d. The candidates must submit the online application well in advance without waiting for the closing date. Print out of the application will be required to be submitted at the time of interview.

e. The candidates are required to upload the following documents compulsorily.

i. Scanned photo of size 110Wx140H pix (Image JPG). (file size should not exceed 30KB)

ii. Scanned legible copies of Degree Certificate/ Marks card PDF file and the file size should not exceed 2 MB.

iii. Scanned legible copies of GATE score card PDF file and the file size should not exceed 1 MB.

f. Only those applications received against present advertisement shall be considered for short-listing and selection of candidates for Project Assistant – 1. Whoever has already registered in the website, should apply afresh with valid GATE score as applicable.

g. Genuine queries if any, regarding the advertisement, may be sent to the email address: pacada@jetmail.ada.gov.in / subhash@jetmail.ada.gov.in