AAI Recruitment 2018: Important message from Airports Authority of India for job seekers

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) today cautioned against fake recruitment advertisements, saying it has not authorised any agency to accept applications for jobs at the authority.

It has been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements forging the AAI’s name, the national airports operator said in a statement.

Further, the AAI said it “has not authorised any agency or website to either advertise job vacancies or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies”.

The AAI operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country.