AAI recruitment 2017: Airports Authority of India to hire 170 junior assistants, apply now at aai.aero; check last date, age limit and other details

AAI recruitment 2017: The Airports Authority of India has announced vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant in various airports in the state of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa at aai.aero. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply online visiting the official website. As per the official notification, the AAI will be hiring 170 junior assistants in fire services. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is December 31, 2017 up to 23:59 hours. The authority has said that a Computer Based Online Test will be conducted before making the final selection. Candidates will also have to undergo Medical Fitness/Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test. “Airports Authority of India reserves the right to increase or decrease the vacancies depending upon the future requirements,” as per the official notification.

AAI recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Name of post: Junior Assistant (Fire Services) NE-04 level.

Number of vacancies: 170 posts.

Opening Date for online registration of applications: December 06, 2017 at 10:00 hours.

Last Date for submission of online application and online payment of application fee: December 31, 2017 up to 23:59 hours.

Educational Qualification: 10th Pass plus 3 years approved regular diploma in Mechanical /Automobile / fire with minimum 50% marks; OR 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50 per cent marks.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years as on 31.12.2017. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (NonCreamy Layer) candidates.

Written Examination pattern: The examination will be conducted for 100 marks. The minimum pass marks will be 50 out of 100 for General/OBC candidates and 40 out of 100 for SC & ST candidates. The time duration for Computer Based (Online) Test will be two hours. Find the details about subjects below:-

Basic Arithmetic: 25 marks.

Basic Science: 25 marks.

Elementary English/Grammar: 25 marks

General Knowledge : 25 marks.

AAI recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the official website: aai.aero.

2. Register yourself with valid email ID and phone number.

3. While applying online candidate should keep the scanned copy of their passport size color photograph & signature (in format *.jpg or *.jpeg file only).

4. Scanned copy of all relevant certificates/ documents/ details relating to eligibility criteria viz., educational qualification, caste certificate, driving license should be kept ready.

5. Now fill the application form with your details.

6. Pay the application fees.

7. Submit the application.

8. Save and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

“The candidate should crosscheck the information furnished in the application form before finally submitting the same as no correction would be possible later. The eligibility with respect to age and educational qualification will be determined as on 31.12.2017. The candidates whose result for final year examination is awaited are also allowed to appear in the computer-based/online examination subject to the condition that they have to produce the final result at the time of document verification,” the job notification stated.