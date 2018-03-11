90,000 government jobs on offer! Here are must know details of Railway recruitment 2018 Group D application process

Railway Jobs Notification 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applicants for 89409 vacancies of Group-D, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians posts. (Express photo)

Railway Jobs Notification 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applicants for 89409 vacancies of Group-D, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians posts. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for these posts on offer can visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in or rrbonlinereg.in now to submit the application form. RRB has announced application process for 62,907 Railway group D jobs and 26,502 posts for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians.

RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB Group-D Job Details

Number of vacancies:

• UR – 31889

• OBC – 16502

• SC – 9453

• ST – 5061

• Total – 62907

Pay Scale:

Rs.18000/- Level 01 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Educational Qualification

• 10th pass or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT, Or

• 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT

• Candidates must fulfil all medical standards

Age limit

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 31 Years

Application Fee

For UR/OBC Male: Rs 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD and Women Candidates: Rs 250/-

• Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI or Computerized Post Office Pay-in-Slip.

Important Dates

Starting date for online application : 10 February 2018

Last date to submit online application : 31 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by Online/Challan : 30 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by Post Office : 28 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by SBI Bank Challan : 27 March 2018

RRB Recruitment 2018: Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians Vacancy details

Number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

• UR – 9230

• OBC – 4363

• SC – 2694

• ST -1387

• Total 17633

Number of vacancies for Technicians Vacancy details

• UR – 4563

• OBC – 2162

• SC – 1363

• ST – 738

• Total – 8829

Pay scale:

Rs.19900/- Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Age limit

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 28 Years

Educational Qualification

• Degree or Diploma in Relevant Engineering Discipline Or,

• HSC(10+2) with Physics and Maths Or,

• 10th Class Passed with ITI in relevant Trades

Application Fee

For UR/OBC Male: Rs 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD and Women Candidates: Rs 250/-