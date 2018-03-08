89,409 Railway jobs through RRB Recruitment 2018: Full text of notification, information as it was published in PIB press release

“Ministry of Railways Announces one of the World’s Largest Recruitment Drive.”

(Photo from PIB release)

Railways Jobs 2018: It’s probably the first time that Indian Railways has invited applications for 89409 posts in Indian Railways. Millions of Railway jobs aspirants are searching for all the details – age, salary, eligibility, posts, etc. So, here is the full text of press release as it was published on Press Information Bureau (PIB) website. The full text given below carries the link as well, so that aspirants can log on to the RRB website to apply online.

Here is full text:-

“Ministry of Railways Announces one of the World’s Largest Recruitment Drive.

Online Applications are invited around 90,000 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter and Group C Level II categories like Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter) through Railway Recruitment Boards websites.

Largest Computer based test in the World is scheduled tentatively in April – May 2018.

Educational Qualifications for various posts are class Xth passed & Industrial Training Institute certificate (ITI).

Selection procedure only includes Computer Based Test without Interviews.

Posted On: 15 FEB 2018 6:19PM by PIB Delhi

Ministry of Railways has announced one of the world’s largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) & Level II Categories. Online applications have been invited for the Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter. This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class Xth & ITI for Group C Level I posts & Class Xth & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.

Ministry of Railways has published a notification no. CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.

The notification no. CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI). The notifications have already been uploaded on RRB Websites. The link of the website is as follows:

http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244

For Group C level II posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 2) Scale (19,900-63,200) will be given to the selected candidates. For Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 1) Scale (18,000- 56,900) will be given to the selected candidates. Applications for Group C Level II posts will be accepted till 5th March 2018 & for Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts will be accepted till 12th March 2018.

Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass facility shall be available for SC/ST candidates for Computer Based Aptitude Tests, Physical Efficiency Tests, Document verification during the recruitment stages

This press released was published on PIB website on 15th Feb 2018.