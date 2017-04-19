62% Indians more satisfied with work conditions: survey

The Job Confidence Index Q1 2017, analysed the responses of 650 professionals in India and 4,700 across Asia Pacific. (PTI)

Employees in India, 62 per cent, are far more satisfied with their work conditions compared to those in Asia Pacific, as per a survey. The ‘Michael Page’s ‘Job Confidence Index Q1 2017’ (January-March period), revealed that 62 per cent Indian employees are ‘satisfied or very satisfied’ with their working conditions compared to 53 per cent of employees in Asia Pacific. However, in a city to city comparison in India, a number of major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, slipped in their work satisfaction rating during the first quarter this year compared to the last quarter of 2016, it said.

The Job Confidence Index Q1 2017, analysed the responses of 650 professionals in India and 4,700 across Asia Pacific.

It revealed that the three chief objectives for seeking employment in India remained unchanged, where 48 per cent of individuals aspire to acquire new skills, 39 per cent yearn for better work-life balance and 34 per cent consider income a significant factor.

Employees in India were more positive about work-life balance in the next 12 months (56 per cent compared to 55 per cent in Q4 2016) and development of new skills (85 per cent compared to 81 per cent in Q4 2016), it said.

While job hunting in India, better work-life balance (39 per cent) has surpassed salary (34 per cent) as the second most important factor.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“The Indian government has taken numerous initiatives to accelerate the economy through various sector focused initiatives. A robust demand for qualified professionals in a competitive market has resulted in the importance of skill enhancement among millennials,” Michael Page India Managing Director Nicolas Dumoulin said.

He said, on the backdrop of an improved economic environment and adaptation to global culture, Indian professionals have a positive outlook towards a rise in job opportunities, wage growth and a better work life balance.