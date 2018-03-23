  3. 10,000 govt jobs coming up! West Bengal Cabinet gives nod to fill new posts in various departments

The West Bengal cabinet today gave its nod to fill around 10,000 new posts in various departments. State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said the cabinet also approved to fill up posts for 5,300 constables, 800 sub-inspectors.

Kolkata | Published: March 23, 2018
The West Bengal cabinet today gave its nod to fill around 10,000 new posts in various departments. State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said the cabinet also approved to fill up posts for 5,300 constables, 800 sub-inspectors. Ten per cent of these posts would be reserved for women candidates, he said. Decision was taken to recruit for 3,673 posts in the judicial, home and hill affairs, education, tribal development and e-government departments, he said.

Citing non availability of central forces at crucial times in the state, the cabinet also gave its assent for the creation of around 3,000 new posts for the Rapid Action Force, Chatterjee said. The cabinet, he said, also decided to form a policy to handover land to refugees settled in Alipurduar district. The state will form a policy to handover around 369 acres to refugees in Alipurduar’s Jaigaon area, Chatterjee added.

