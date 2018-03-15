What is a smart city? How it is different from regular cities in India?

The advancement of a smart city depends on the growth of its progression. (Reuters)

In the past 2-3 years, smart cities development has been touted as one of biggest infrastructure projects by the government. It is being called one of the best ways to make “India smarter”. But what is a smart? And how is a smart city different from any other Indian city? The development of a smart city comprises smart urban planning, good working environment and sufficient provisions for utilities. The advancement of a smart city depends on the growth of its progression. The theory of smart is not complex. There are many speculations are surrounded on how the smart city project will come into completion. Importantly, citizens also need to accept the concept of smart city. The origin of a smart city comes within the existing cities of India. The developmental approach and how we are accepting the change is something to look forward to.

Vikas Sharma, CEO, Spectrum@Metro says “developing Smart Cities will be like revamping the existing ones into better and much proficient cities that will not only promote growth of the region but provide a better living style to its residents.” All the listed smart cities under PM Narendra Modi’s pet project endorse complete growth of that region. Every developmental approach will majorly concern its residents. Sharma further tells FE Online that “development of smart cities will largely attract employment, FDI, infrastructural growth and economic development of a region which will directly add to the GDP of the country.”

Let us take a look at some of the aspects which largely define a smart city on how it is different from any other regular city:

Technology

India is increasingly taking up the use technology in a much larger way. We are now living in a generation where we have moved from wired world to wireless. While planning for a smart city technology plays the most crucial part. This is where the first distinguishing factor from any other city comes in. Not every Indian city is technologically advanced. The government on its part is taking every necessary step to push huge investments in technology so that resources can be utilised at its best. All the listed smart cities are already inhabited and no new city is being created. The use of technological advancement will be the first step in making them unique from the rest. The technological elements of a smart city programme are – the GPS technology, telematics, a smartphone dispersion and high-speed bandwidth. All these technologies will connect the residents, government and businesses.

Jobs

The development of smart cities promises huge number of jobs. As any new city develops – from planning till it gets developed – it needs huge amount of manpower for its successful development. To witness large number of footfalls in a developing city, job creation becomes assumes foremost importance. In comparison to any other city, smart cities will experience larger opportunities for employment. This aspect will attract more people from other states/cities to settle here for better future prospects. This is one of the prime factors that makes a smart city different and successful from other cities. A city which is already developed doesn’t have as much scope of jobs in this sector. Smart cities concept is a new vision for a smarter India which will help in pushing future growth.

Connectivity

The success of any city lies in how well you are connected with other cities and countries too. Additionally, it’s also important to see how the inter city connectivity has been planned. The transport system may seem similar to other cities but plays an important role in defining the theory of smart cities. If the transport system is neglected, urban adaptability is crippled. For best possible use of mass transit systems the expansion of last mile connectivity is essential. With the best possible planning and resources it becomes easier to implement better transport system in smart cities in comparison to other cities.

The theory of smart cities is innovative, challenging and emergent. The listed smart cities aim to shape India into a ‘smarter’ country. Implementation of the smart city plan is key to harnessing the technological, job creation and overall growth potential of this mammoth infrastructure project.