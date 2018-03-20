What Railways collected from whopping 6.5 lakh ticketless travellers

To curb ticketless travel and ensure a smooth journey for genuine passengers, the railways conducted a massive drive detecting about 6.5 lakh who did not possess proper tickets. (PTI)

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has collected Rs 41.82 crore as penalty from 6.5 lakh ticketless travellers between April 2017 and March 15 this year, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. To curb ticketless travel and ensure a smooth journey for genuine passengers, the railways conducted a massive drive detecting about 6.5 lakh who did not possess proper tickets. The figure was 28.5 per cent more than the number of ticketless travellers — 5.06 lakh — a year ago. “The NF Railway authority has also realised an amount of Rs 41.82 crore from ticketless travellers as penalty in comparison to Rs 34.14 crore last year.

“This is about 22.50 per cent higher in regard to earnings in comparison to last year. Moreover, this is the highest ever penalty realisation by NF Railway since formation of this Zone in 1959,” the spokesman said. “This increase is despite suspensions and cancellations of train services of mail/express and passenger trains during August and September 2017, due to breaches and floods over NF Railway leading to almost 4.47 million less passengers,” he said.