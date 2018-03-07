Way to go! All stations under Northeast Frontier Railways to be LED-lit by March end

All stations under Northeast Frontier Railways are set to boast of 100 per cent LED lighting by the end of March.

Way to go! All railway stations under Northeast Frontier Railways are set to boast of 100 percent LED lighting by the end of this month. In a bid to contribute and promote greener environment, N.F. Railways has been minimizing carbon footprints within its premises. 260 railway stations out of 505 in N.F. Railways have already been installed with LED lights. According to N.F. Railways, its Tinsukia division became the first division to have all stations which are fully LED lit. With every LED light being fitted, around 10 watts are being saved, claims Indian Railways. After providing all the stations with LED fittings, the national transporter will cover other railway buildings like offices, railway quarters and others with 100 per cent LED facility. In addition to this, now onwards all the new constructed projects by N.F. Railways like new lines, railway stations etc. will be fitted with LED lights from their establishment.

At the Katihar division, 129 out of 132 electrified railway stations have been already fitted with LED lights, while the rest 3 stations will be covered shortly. 59 railway stations out of 85, in Alipurduar division have been covered with this facility, while the rest 26 stations will have LED lighting by the end of March. Rangiya division’s 77 stations out of 99 have LED lights so far. The rest of the stations under this division will be taken care of, by the end of March. Also, 68 railway stations out of 124 electrified stations under Lumding Division have been provided with the LED facility while the rest of the 56 stations are likely to be fully LED lit by the end of March.

The N.F. Railway has two A1 category stations and twenty A category stations. Fitting LED lights in these two types of stations will help Indian Railways save around Rs 67,36,274 or roughly Rs 67 lakh every year on its energy bill. With more number of stations being installed with LED fittings, the savings on Railways’ energy bill will also increase by many folds.

In order to complete the installation of LED fittings across the stations on time, N.F.Railway has involved an agency named Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The amount to EESL will be paid with savings from energy bill, therefore, the N.F. Railway will not have to shed any amount from its budgetary allocation, says Indian Railways.