UP’s Rae Bareli railway coach factory to become world’s biggest, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal wants UP’s Rae Bareli coach factory to be the largest in the world! In order to boost railways sector across Uttar Pradesh and give ‘Make in India’ for Indian Railways a boost, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the modern railway coach factory in Rae Bareli will soon become the world’s biggest railway coach factory. Goyal recently inspected the Rae Bareli coach factory and gave his suggestions on increasing production capacity. According to Goyal, the foundation stone for the railway coach factory in Rae Bareli was laid in 2007, but since then to the year 2011, there was no significant development.

Also, from 2007 to 2014, not even a single railway coach was manufactured in the coach factory, he said. Goyal claimed that since 2014, the factory started manufacturing railway coaches and this year, the factory is all set to manufacture around 700 railway coaches. In addition to this, he also said that for the next financial year, the number for manufacturing railway coaches will be doubled and over 1,400 railway coaches will be produced. He also said that in a time frame of two years, around 3,000 railway coaches will be produced in Rae Bareli’s coach factory.

From an average of Rs 1,109 crore between 2009-14 to a total outlay of Rs 7,685 crore in year 2018-19, there has been a growth of 593 per cent in railway budget allocation of Uttar Pradesh. In Union Budget 2018, 9 doubling projects have been announced for Uttar Pradesh, which will around Rs 7,988 crore. The doubling of railway projects will involve around 581 km and will include the 200 km stretch between Phaphamau to Unnao via Kunda Harnamganj and around 3 km between New Coaching complex and Kanpur. Also, a provision for fourth line between Dholpur, Jahnsi and Beena, covering a distance of about 322 km has been announced in Union Budget 2018, along with many other such railway projects.