UP’s Allahabad, Mathura and Jhansi railway stations getting major facelift; here’s what will be new

Indian Railways station revamp: Allahabad, Mathura and Jhansi railway stations across Uttar Pradesh are all set to undergo facelift by North Central Railway (NCR). According to a recent notification from the Railway Board, 70 railway stations across Indian Railways will undergo renovation. Other than the 600 railway stations which will be redeveloped by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) and other bodies, the renovation of these 70 railway stations will be carried out by the Zonal Railways, depending on the area where the railway stations are situated. Out of the 70 identified railway stations, Allahabad, Mathura and Jhansi railway stations have been selected for a facelift, which will be carried out by NCR.

The overall renovation of the three chosen railways stations across Uttar Pradesh will witness many significant changes. These changes will include upgradation of exteriors of the station buildings, development of the circulating area, platform redevelopment with granite and vacuum dewatered concrete. In order to improve sanitation, washable apron will be set up. Also, systematic collection and removal of garbage facility will be provided. The existing waiting halls, waiting rooms, retiring rooms, wash rooms will be renovated. In order to provide potable water, modular water kiosks and water ATMs will be set up. At NSG1/NSG2 stations, paid executive lounge with refreshments along with station map will be set up. Also, SS/SM/DySS rooms along with booking areas and entry concourses will be redeveloped. The FOBs will be widened and the railway stations will also be provided with lifts, escalators, stainless steel benches, modular catering kiosks, boundary walls/fences, LED lights, tactile tiles, standard modular signages etc. for Divyangjan and mobile charging points. Also, information about the wheel chair facility will be provided. In addition to these facilities, few railway stations are likely to come up with their own jingles in order to play them in between public announcements. Apart from these, any other facility considered important by DRM or GM, will be included.

M.C.Chauhan, GM of NCR said that the upgradation of stations has to be taken up an “immediate measure”. “The works on the identified stations are to be completed by December 2018 and the emphasis will be on having a visible change in the station without unnecessary construction all over” the GM added, while speaking on renovation of the railway stations.

According to NCR, in order to prepare the overall architectural plan, the DRMs will appoint architectural consultant. Also, feedback or ideas from local stakeholders will be taken as well. From the Railway board, special teams of officers will associate with the DRMs in order to carry out this redevelopment project. For the renovation of the three selected railway stations, around Rs 15 to 20 crore will be spent on each station.