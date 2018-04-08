Unbelievable! Ahmedabad-Puri Express moves 10 kilometre without engine, no one hurt; watch viral video

At the time of the incident, the coaches had passengers, who possibly didn’t know what was happening.

In what appeared as an unbelievable sight to many, coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express travelled a few kilometres without the engine on Saturday night. As per the railway officials, the engine was detached for reversal at the Titlagarh station in Odisha and the incident happened due to the non-application of skid brakes. At the time of the incident, the coaches had passengers, who possibly didn’t know what was happening. The incident occurred as Titlagarh has a downward slope towards Kesinga. However, no loss of life and property was reported after the incident.

“All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga (under Sambalpur railway division) after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train,” an East Coast Railway spokesperson reportedly said.

Watch | Video by ANI: Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

The coaches started moving around 10 pm and had covered a distance of 10 kms without the engine before they were stopped by the officials, some sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Speaking to PTI, the railway spokesperson said the coaches were stopped by alert staff by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt. Acting in an immediate manner, the railways suspended the staff who failed to follow the engine shunting procedure properly. Jaideep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the incident.

An engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches soon after the incident.