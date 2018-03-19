Two wagons of goods train derails; services rescheduled

Movement of trains on the route was rescheduled following the incident. (Representational Image)

Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Arakkonam, about 65 km from here today, leading to rescheduling of trains on that route, Southern Railways said. No casualties were reported, a Railway release said. The wagons derailed while entering the Melpakkam yard in Katpadi-Arakkonam section at around 9 AM today. The track was restored around 11.55 AM, the release said.

Movement of trains on the route was rescheduled following the incident. These were the KSR Bengaluru Express, Coimbatore Intercity Express, Hubbali Weekly Express, Thiruvananthapuram Weekly, KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express, Allapuzha Express, all departing from Chennai Central.