These ‘Make in India’ tamping machines will enhance track safety on Indian Railways

‘Make in India’ tamping machines for Indian Railways: For improved mechanized track maintenance, Piyush-Goyal led Indian Railways has inducted three 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machines. According to Railway Ministry, the 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machines have been manufactured under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative. Imported components have been used to manufacture the machines. The inauguration and flagging off the machines was done at Faridabad by M.K. Gupta, Member Engineering, Railway Board. In the next six months, seven 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machines are likely to be included in the present fleet of 874 track maintenance machines over Indian Railways for deployment on heavy density routes.

According to Railway Ministry, each of the new 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machine costs around Rs 27 crore. The Ministry also stated the fact that this machine is the latest high output integrated tamping machine with multiple functions, so far, which was being carried out by different machines. The three operations including manual interface, namely, tamper, stabilizer and post tamping parameters have been combined into one machine. The 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machine can measure pre & post track geometry. The machine can also correct the track to required geometry. Interestingly, the machine can tamp three sleepers simultaneously. In order to ensure quality of work, the machine can also stabilize and measure post tamping track parameters under load. Therefore, using the 09-3X Dynamic Tamping Express machine eliminates the the need for a separate stabilization machine. In addition to this, it also reduces operating costs and track possession time. According to Railway Ministry, the new machine will vibrate and compact the loose stone ballast after tamping for safe movements of trains.

Over the next three years, 42 more such machines are likely to be included in Indian Railway maintenance fleet. The Railway Ministry believes that the new machine will improve the safety, reliability and economy in maintenance of tracks over Indian Railways. In addition to this, the machine will also remove the existing practice of manual measurement of track quality after maintenance.

Recently, a new 3D state-of-the-art tamping simulator has been installed and commissioned at Indian Railway Track Machine Training Centre Allahabad (IRTMTC) for practical hands-on training to operate such advanced track maintenance machines. The new 3D state-of-the-art tamping simulator, which is an advanced technology simulator is presently available only in five countries including India.

According to Railway Ministry, the national transporter has planned complete mechanization of inspection, monitoring, relaying and maintenance of track by 2024.