Tatkal ticket timings, fare and how to book e-ticket online on IRCTC website

Generally, the booking of Tatkal ticket through internet is done one or two days prior to the train journey (depending on when the booking opens), excluding the journey date from the originating station of the train.

Tatkal ticket: Have to travel on a short notice but don’t have a ticket? Don’t know what the Tatkal ticket timings and fare are? Are you confused about the process of booking Tatkal e-tickets online? Chuck away all your worries and book your Tatkal ticket directly from the official web portal of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In order to assist railway passengers to enjoy confirmed seats during their train journey, Indian Railways offers the facility of Tatkal ticket booking on ‘first come first served’ basis. The facility can be availed on paying a premium price, fixed by Indian Railways. However, Tatkal I-tickets cannot be booked trough IRCTC website.

Here’s how to book the railway tatkal ticket, the timings and additional fare you will have to pay:

Generally, the booking of Tatkal ticket through internet is done one or two days prior to the train journey (depending on when the booking opens), excluding the journey date from the originating station of the train. According to the official website of IRCTC, the Tatkal ticket can be booked on the opening day for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) from 10:00 am onwards, while booking of Tatkal Tickets for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S) can be done from 11:00 am onwards.

Tatkal ticket charges vary depending on the type of coach you choose – second sitting, sleeper, AC Chair car, Ac 3 tier, AC 2 tier and executive. The minimum Tatkal charges are Rs 10 for 100 km and can go up to a maximum of Rs 500 for a distance of 500 km or depending on the class of coach. The full details are given in the image below:

Tatkal charges (image source: IRCTC)

In Tatkal ticket booking, no concession is allowed even for senior citizens. In addition to this, in Tatkal ticket booking, any kind of ticket modification is not allowed. Also, the Railways will not grant any refund on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal Tickets. For cancellation of wait-listed Tatkal tickets and contingent cancellation, Railways will deduct some charges as per its rule. Apart from this, partial cancellation of Tatkal tickets, booked through online is not allowed.

In order to book the Tatkal ticket online, the passenger has to first log on to IRCTC web portal. After login, the passenger will have to go to “Plan My Journey” page. On the page, select the destination, train, ticket type and date of journey. After this, the passenger will have to fill all his/her details including ID details. After providing all the required information, the passenger will have to submit the response, following which the “Train List” will appear. After selecting the Tatkal quota, find the train and check its availability. Now the passenger can click on the “Book now” option.

During the booking of Tatkal e-tickets, at most four passengers can be booked per PNR. When the ticket reservation page appears, passenger should confirm the train, destination, date of journey etc. After that the passenger can fill the required details like name, age, sex, berth preference for each passenger (if there is more than one passenger). For automatic class upgradation after charting, the passenger will have to click on ‘’Consider for Auto Upgradation”. The passenger will have to enter the verification code and contact number in order to receive the confirmation message. After submitting this, the Payment page appears. The passenger will have to make the payment by choosing any one mode of payment. After the payment, the passenger is shown the ticket confirmation information along with a “Print ERS” Button. On clicking, the passenger can print the ticket and carry it while travelling, along with a photo ID.