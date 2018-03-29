Soon, ride a new Indian Railways toy train at Rewari loco shed

Lohani said that the electrification of the Rewari station will be completed by May 2018. (PTI)

Tourists and locals would soon be able to enjoy a ride on a new toy train at the Rewari loco shed in Haryana, as part of the Railways’ efforts to develop it as a tourist hotspot, officials said today. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani, who visited the Rewari section, took the decision that that the visitors have to pay a nominal ticket charge to enjoy the ride on the toy train, which would be just like the one that runs at the National Rail Museum at Chanakyapuri, officials said.

Lohani said that the electrification of the Rewari station will be completed by May 2018. Rewari is a significant section for railways as the national transporter is planning a first-of-its-kind railway heritage theme park there as part of the Bharat Darshan Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, officials said.

Lohani also finalised the details of running a steam engine between Faruknagar and Garhi, which has been a long term demand of the locals there. Lohani also cautioned railways staff to keep their focus on work despite four back to back government holidays. Starting with Ram Navami today, government employees have off days for Good Friday tomorrow followed by the weekend. “It is essential that the focus on safety must not be lost.

The consecutive four-day office holiday should not result in any laxity in safety measures. Every officer must discuss this aspect with his subordinates in his jurisdiction. We are a 24×7 organisation and must be alert all the times,” he said in a message to all railway staff. Lohani has been travelling extensively across the railway network inspecting and reviewing divisions almost every week. Today, Lohani met the Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here and then left for the inspection of the Rewari section.