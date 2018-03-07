Sanitary pad dispensers now at Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway stations

The railways has set a target of installation of the dispensers and incinerators at 200 stations in the first phase. (PTI)

Automatic sanitary napkin vending machines were today inaugurated at Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, the Railway Ministry said.

Buttressing campaigns for better menstrual hygiene and health, the railways recently undertook an initiative of launching eco-friendly and affordable sanitary pads produced at the exclusive production unit “Dastak” of Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation, New Delhi, a statement said.

“In keeping with the program of extending accessibility of the sanitary napkins to woman passengers at major stations, the Northern Railway has now installed automatic sanitary napkin vending machines at Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations in the national capital,” it said.

Anita Chaube, president, the Northern Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (NRWWO) inaugurated the vending machines at the two stations today.

These machines dispense a single pack of six pads costing Rs 22.

Sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators have already been installed in New Delhi and Bhopal Railway stations and railway offices across the country, including the one at Baroda House, the headquarters of Northern Railway.

The railways has set a target of installation of the dispensers and incinerators at 200 stations in the first phase.