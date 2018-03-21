Salute to senior citizens! Indian Railways gains Rs 28.98 crore as they give up subsidy

The railways had on July 22, 2017, through an order, had given senior citizens the options to avail either the full concession provided to them on rail tickets or half of it. (PTI)

The Indian Railways has registered a 35 per cent increase in the number of senior citizens who have chosen to give up the concession extended to them, an official in the ministry said. As on February 22, 9.08 lakh senior citizens gave up the 100 per cent concessional value, whereas 8.55 lakh senior citizens gave up 50 per cent of the concessional value, the official said. “During the current financial year 2017-18, Indian Railways has gained an amount of Rs 28.98 crore on account of senior citizens opting to give up subsidy,” he said.

The railways had on July 22, 2017, through an order, had given senior citizens the options to avail either the full concession provided to them on rail tickets or half of it. At present, male senior citizens get 40 per cent, while women get 50 per cent concession on the total fare. Though there are many categories of passengers, including sportspersons and differently-abled persons who avail concessions, the major beneficiaries are in the senior citizen segment.