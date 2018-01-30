Railways nears completion of electrification works between Erode-Tiruchchirappalli section

As many as 19 unmanned level crossings in the division have been converted as manned crossings this year and foot over bridges have been commissioned at Tiruverumbur, Solagampatti and Puducherry railway stations at a cost of Rs nine crore, it said. (PTI)

The electrification works between Erode and Tiruchchirappalli section of the southern railway were nearing completion, the railways said today. The electrification works covering a distance of 140 kms are likely to be completed within this year, an official release said. The Tiruchchirappalli division has registered improvement in both passenger and sundry earnings during the current financial year with an earning of Rs 264.93 crore as against the Rs 250.8 crore during the corresponding period last year, said the release. As many as 19 unmanned level crossings in the division have been converted as manned crossings this year and foot over bridges have been commissioned at Tiruverumbur, Solagampatti and Puducherry railway stations at a cost of Rs nine crore, it said.

Gauge conversion works between Karaikkudi – Pattukottai covering a distance of 73 kms and Tiruvarur – Pattukottai, covering a distance of 75 kms, were progressing, it said.