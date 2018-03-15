Railways’ good work portal gets 600 ideas in less than a month

The portal has motivated the employees from various zones, production units and divisions of Indian Railways to freely share the good work done by them, it said. (PTI)

The ‘Rail Good Work’ portal launched by the railways last month to record the innovations and good work done by its employees has received a warm welcome with 600 such ideas being shared on the platform from across zones, an official statement said today. The portal has motivated the employees from various zones, production units and divisions of Indian Railways to freely share the good work done by them, it said.

“Within a month of launch of this portal (in early February), over 600 works have been shared by employees from across the railway zones. Employees are enthusiastically describing and sharing the initiatives taken by them in various areas of their work like safety improvement, cost reduction, operations improvement, maintenance improvement, improving customer experience, energy conservation and environment improvement, digital initiatives and human resource development,” the railway ministry said in the statement.

The work samples uploaded by the employees are supported with pictures or sketches. The names, mobile numbers and email ids of the people of the railway unit who have implemented the good work are also available on the portal so as to enable the viewers to contact them for any queries or assistance.

“The portal provides a unique opportunity to field officers and staff of railways to showcase their exemplary work which can be replicated across the national rail network. In times to come this platform will act as an enabler to the railway system and also give a lot of confidence and sense of pride in their work to the railway workforce,” the statement said.

Some of the innovations uploaded on the site include a customised backpack for trackmen, an educational video to raise awareness about unmanned railway crossings, fracture detection devices etc. The Railway Board has said that once these ideas were successful at the zonal railways and their feasibility was determined, they would be replicated across the network.