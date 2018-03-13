Railway Minister Piyush Goyal meets architects for station redevelopment project

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), as the nodal agency, is taking up redevelopment of around 600 major Railway stations across the country. (IE)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today held consultations with architects and planners to discuss issues related to the ambitious Rs one lakh crore Station Redevelopment Project. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), as the nodal agency, is taking up redevelopment of around 600 major Railway stations across the country. A total of 110 professionals from 54 firms participated in the meeting, a statement from the national transporter said. During the meeting Goyal said that in view of the financial condition of Indian Railways and the paying capacity of public, there is a need for finding solutions that meet the aspirations of travelling public at low cost, the statement said.

“We shall work on providing innovative solutions tailored to uniquely Indian conditions. I am confident that we will eventually be in a position to share the expertise in other countries as well,” he said. The consultation meeting held with architects was aimed to understand the issues and difficulties in participating in development/redevelopment of railway stations.

The discussions were held on wide range of issues from the difficulties that the architects and planners are facing in participating in station redevelopment program; modifications required in various documents guiding the station design; general direction that the station redevelopment program shall take.

Goyal has assured the participants that as desired the empanelment will be made in more categories and name of the architect will be included in the plaque, the statement said. The Minster also directed IRSDC to take up the capacity building of consultants as station development is as yet a new field.